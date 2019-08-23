Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Has Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.52. About 545,154 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 188,116 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.34 million, up from 185,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $487.74. About 333,802 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illumina Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,201 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.17% or 43,289 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 1.13M shares. Colony Lc reported 1,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,700 are held by Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 6,690 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 5.68M are held by Jennison Limited Com. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.31% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 43,647 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Associate has 1.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.74% or 658,211 shares. 23 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Prudential Plc accumulated 0% or 4,631 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) by 2,093 shares to 204,949 shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.