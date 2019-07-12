Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $16.43 Million; Stock Price Rose; International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Decreased Its Holding by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30 million shares traded or 771.57% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. On Friday, February 1 the insider Dadswell Charles sold $34,734. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $200.81M for 54.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.