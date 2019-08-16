Hitchwood Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Moog (MOG.A) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Redwood Investments Upped by $10.12 Million Its Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 1.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 96.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 117,666 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 239,891 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 122,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 14,663 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A)

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15,394 shares to 144,563 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.