Hitchwood Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 258,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 806,958 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32 million shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,344 were accumulated by Allen Incorporated Ny. Parkwood Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,995 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interest Ca invested in 117,422 shares or 3.32% of the stock. Riverpark Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim Corp holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.77 million shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Financial Bank holds 19,244 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management reported 158,762 shares stake. Proshare Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.80M shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 28,324 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Company has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Prtnrs invested in 6.24 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 1.16% or 24,361 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 19,828 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 251,689 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Strategic Global Limited Liability Co holds 1.35% or 233,205 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.64M shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.56% or 755,310 shares in its portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.74 million shares. Farmers Bancshares reported 2,325 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 42,978 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.31% stake. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 12.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,350 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.