Histogenics (HSGX) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Thursday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Nomura. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. See Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $104 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 96.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Histogenics Corporation’s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2099. About 3.04M shares traded. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 92.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HSGX News: 15/03/2018 HISTOGENICS CORP – EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corporation Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Histogenics Corporation to Host Investor Day on June 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corp Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss $14.4M; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Rev $0.00; 22/04/2018 – DJ Histogenics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSGX); 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 376,035 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA’s Lindsey Bell Is Keeping An Eye On Tiffany – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tiffany Stock Fell 17% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Histogenics News: Why Did HSGX Stock Soar Today? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Histogenics (HSGX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Histogenics up 38% – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Histogenics slips 4% after hours on delist notice – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Histogenics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.