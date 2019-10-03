Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation 12 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Histogenics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 11,160,893.51% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 196,100,466.37% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 51.1 Current Ratio and a 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 11.6% respectively. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.