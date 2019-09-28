Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 38,020,027,309.97% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 242,910,890.59% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation beats VIVUS Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.