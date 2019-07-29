Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

We are comparing Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.7 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Histogenics Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 179.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.