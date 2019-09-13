Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.67 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Histogenics Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.29 beta means Histogenics Corporation’s volatility is 229.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.34 beta which makes it 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 95.31% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 25.1% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.