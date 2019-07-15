Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Histogenics Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 184.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.