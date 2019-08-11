Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Synlogic Inc. 8 69.19 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s beta is 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 82.8% respectively. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.