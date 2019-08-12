Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 532.54 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Histogenics Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.