Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 229.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 194.99%.

Histogenics Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 90.8%. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.