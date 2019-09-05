Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 242.31 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Histogenics Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 97.82% and its average target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.