Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 14.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 39.1%. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.