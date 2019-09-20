Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.96 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Histogenics Corporation and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 20.28%. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.