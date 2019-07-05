Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

We are comparing Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.01 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s current beta is 3.7 and it happens to be 270.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Histogenics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 303.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 44.8%. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.