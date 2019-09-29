Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 38,020,027,309.97% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 595,963,341.63% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Histogenics Corporation has a beta of 3.29 and its 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 25.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 0%. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.