Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.