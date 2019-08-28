Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.75 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Histogenics Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.