Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.26 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.29. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -7.17% and its average price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 46.5% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.