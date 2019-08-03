Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.29 shows that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Histogenics Corporation and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 6.06% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.