Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.29 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.