Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Since Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Histogenics Corporation and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.7 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta and it is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 6.8%. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.