Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 784.50 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 143.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.