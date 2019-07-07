Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Histogenics Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.