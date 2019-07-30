Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.81 N/A 0.10 54.08

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.7 beta means Histogenics Corporation’s volatility is 270.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s 427.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.27 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, PLx Pharma Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 24.3% respectively. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.