Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.88 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s current beta is 3.29 and it happens to be 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 4.2% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.