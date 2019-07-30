Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparing side by side

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 36.90 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 192.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

