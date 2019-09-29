Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68 Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 38,020,027,309.97% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,789,521.85% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.67 consensus target price and a 57.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 39.1%. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.