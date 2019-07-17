Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.36 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.7. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.4, while its potential upside is 283.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 44.8%. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 117.65% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.