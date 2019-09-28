Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 37,882,086,167.80% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,384,615.38% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.29 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Histogenics Corporation and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 44.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 90% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.