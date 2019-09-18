Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Compugen Ltd. 4 34.17 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 24.3% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.