Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Celsion Corporation 2 69.23 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Histogenics Corporation and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.