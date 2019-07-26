Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparison side by side

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 24.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 0%. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.