Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Histogenics Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Histogenics Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 0.00% potential .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 97%. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.