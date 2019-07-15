Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Histogenics Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.7 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.