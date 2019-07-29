Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Investors: UBS Maintains “Neutral” Rating; 1 Analysts Are Bullish TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Last Week

Today, UBS restate their “Neutral” rating on Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)‘s stock in a report issued to clients.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Buckingham Research. See TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1740 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1610.50’s average target is -7.97% below currents GBX 1750 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 36 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HSX in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Peel Hunt maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) on Monday, February 4 with “Reduce” rating. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Thursday, February 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, May 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by JP Morgan.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 5.05 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 39.5 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

The stock decreased 1.24% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1750. About 90,886 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.