Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps Reduce Rating; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 63.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp analyzed 45,499 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock rose 6.61%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 26,522 shares with $2.69B value, down from 72,021 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) stock Reduce was maintained by Peel Hunt in a note sent to investors on Monday morning.

The stock decreased 0.11% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1770. About 185,118 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 5.10 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 39.95 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Among 8 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1740 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1610.50’s average target is -9.01% below currents GBX 1770 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 36 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Tuesday, May 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1628 target. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. Berenberg downgraded Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Thursday, April 11. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 1569 target. Peel Hunt maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Monday, July 15. Peel Hunt has “Reduce” rating and GBX 1010 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HSX in report on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Tuesday, February 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1725 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Tuesday, June 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1700 target.

Another recent and important Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "We're With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Intel Corp (Put) stake by 47,700 shares to 395,900 valued at $21.26B in 2019Q1. It also upped Csx Corp (Put) stake by 13,600 shares and now owns 27,100 shares. Deere & Co (Put) was raised too.