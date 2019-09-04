Hirtle Callaghan & Co Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 275,918 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 3.13% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 12,397 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company invested in 482 shares. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Finance holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242,653 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,823 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt stated it has 1,022 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 205,348 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 489,968 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 300 shares. Ems Cap LP holds 48,610 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 590,277 shares. 37,354 are owned by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.91% stake. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Management owns 3.13M shares. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.26% or 270,067 shares. 17,526 are held by Confluence Wealth Mgmt. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 10,448 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Scholtz Co Ltd Co holds 6.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 86,009 shares. 3,776 are held by Family Firm Incorporated. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 460,902 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 168,362 shares in its portfolio. 60,600 are held by Icon Advisers. C Gru Holdings A S holds 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.07 million shares. Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).