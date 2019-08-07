Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.62 Million; Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Its Holding

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.46. About 16.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 10.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.36 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Management Inc reported 5,127 shares. Capital Counsel holds 219,634 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 5,783 shares. Birinyi Assoc owns 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,323 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 28.30 million shares. Atria Limited Co reported 174,218 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 166,604 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 549,613 shares. 10,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,332 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Private holds 91,542 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 4,436 shares to 10,991 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: New iOS 13 Public Beta Out – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 456,099 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc accumulated 0.22% or 24,133 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Llc stated it has 63,511 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 2.97% or 549,879 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,847 are held by 10. King Luther Corporation has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 7.55% or 47,326 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has 27,204 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 2.23% or 104,321 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 116,835 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings.