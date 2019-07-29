Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $5.62 Million; Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) by $537,240 as Market Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 118,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 36,565 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $210.37. About 9.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.13% or 62,000 shares. 6,043 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.05% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,979 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 22,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tieton Capital Mgmt Llc reported 4.44% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 217,900 shares. Moreover, Parametric Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). 6,360 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com. Piedmont Invest Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 475,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Assoc Inc holds 4.28% or 42,296 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc stated it has 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual holds 1.42 million shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Vista Cap owns 3,672 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 36,625 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 46 shares stake. Garde holds 23,508 shares. Addenda Cap accumulated 63,334 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc owns 20,232 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability holds 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 124,269 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Limited Company has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montgomery Inv Mgmt invested in 18,400 shares. 24,411 are held by Asset Mngmt Group.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 25.04 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.