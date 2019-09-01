Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) by $712,000

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,434 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Piedmont Inv has 3.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca holds 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 133 shares. Stack Fincl Management Inc reported 883 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cadinha And holds 6,046 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Prtn Lc reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Glob Sas owns 4,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,971 shares. Axa stated it has 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 0.92% or 2,240 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd invested in 3,574 shares or 0.45% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 6.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 594,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

