Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $3.54 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 444,698 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 7,547 shares to 155,419 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Announces Its Intention to Fully Redeem its 6.25% Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Appoints Two Senior Investment Professionals in New Leadership Roles – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “How One CEO Single-Handedly Brought Down a Stock Price… Twice – GuruFocus.com” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital Renews $125.0 Million Accordion Credit Facility With Initial Commitment of $75.0 Million From Wells Fargo – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Completes $200.0 Million Securitization – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.