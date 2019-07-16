Hirtle Callaghan & Co Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.83 Million as Valuation Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased by $7.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 928,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Nokota Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% or 4.05 million shares. 500,000 are owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Limited Partnership. Summit Group Lc has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital Mngmt invested in 431,137 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 758,945 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.78M shares. Invesco has 552,703 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 26,815 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Trust Corporation reported 4.50M shares stake. 4.83 million were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Parkside Commercial Bank & has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 143,914 are held by Dupont Mgmt.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2019: TLRD,CZR,ERI,DFRG,SHOP,SHOP.TO – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Recognized by Computerworld as “Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT” – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.