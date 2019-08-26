Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.83 Million; Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Oarsman Capital Lifted Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $230.59. About 2.09M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 15.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 594,490 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 475,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 68,944 shares. 216,072 were accumulated by Zeke Advsr Ltd Co. Rench Wealth Management Inc holds 4.13% or 53,477 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 27,929 are owned by Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Limited Company. John G Ullman And Inc reported 96,769 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 150,000 shares or 5.11% of its portfolio. 1.08 million are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Artisan Lp reported 3.04M shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 613,908 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,282 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North American Management holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,217 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 15,831 shares. Consulate Inc invested in 1,069 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 1,247 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 189,523 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 1.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 63.11 million shares. Sol Management owns 16,734 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth holds 0.08% or 918 shares. First Corporation In reported 0.29% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc, -based fund reported 24,798 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc accumulated 1.46% or 13,800 shares. 19,004 were accumulated by Zeke Limited. Cincinnati Corp has 4.68% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 468,822 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 414 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,906 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

