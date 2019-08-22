Hirtle Callaghan & Co Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Declined

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.84. About 6.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corporation (PNNT) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 217,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 718,493 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 500,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Investment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 46,749 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 4.05% or 193,002 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 42,513 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 126,427 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2.98% or 79,842 shares. Condor Capital Management invested in 1.56% or 50,374 shares. Coastline Tru Company holds 1.27% or 44,889 shares. 24,904 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru Company. West Chester Capital Incorporated owns 8,585 shares. 13,446 are held by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Montgomery Inv Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,400 shares. 58,954 are owned by Marietta Investment Limited Liability Co. Bainco Intll Investors invested in 143,465 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability accumulated 47,999 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Natixis has 4,041 shares. Cohen And Steers has 21,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH) by 86,273 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $110.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 49,684 shares to 123,382 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 24,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,377 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co. Class A (NYSE:MC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $502,252 activity.