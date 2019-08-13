Hirtle Callaghan & Co Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $3.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $642,537 as Stock Price Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 3.36M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 18.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 199,855 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corporation reported 932,950 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Llc has 108,246 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Limited Liability stated it has 235,828 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Limited stated it has 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3.23 million shares. Colonial Tru Advsr invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 2% or 556,164 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management holds 14,045 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). L & S holds 1.75% or 110,556 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Coie Tru reported 79,174 shares. Pension Ser has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 10,445 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $109.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,020 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,548 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).