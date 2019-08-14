Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.83 Million; Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Stake

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.54. About 12.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 81,441 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Inc holds 2.23% or 78,386 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 7.57 million shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,846 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, West Virginia-based fund reported 55,395 shares. Kessler Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,854 shares. First Business Ser Inc invested in 10,580 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,017 shares. New York-based Js Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 3.37% or 111,134 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 862,185 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Moreover, Scge Lp has 6.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 889,698 shares. Jnba Financial owns 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,830 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.82M shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 1,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 9,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 79,925 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 3,732 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 345,588 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 123,576 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 254,185 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 6,458 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,048 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. First Personal Fin Svcs reported 99 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 3,215 shares stake. Barr E S & stated it has 32,654 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Pnc Group owns 165,768 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 16,231 shares.