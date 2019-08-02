Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose; Bridger Management Has Upped Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holding by $3.43 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 20.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.57 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 53C; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for NKTR-181, a First-in-Class Investigation; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares to 27,491 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.